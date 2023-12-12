So Minnesota: Lindstrom coffee pot water tower

The city of Lindstrom has a unique water tower that has truly become a local landmark.

In the early 1990s, the city built a new, larger water tower. Instead of tearing down the old one that dates back more than a century, it was turned into a coffee pot.

“It’s absolutely iconic,” Lindstrom Mayor Judy Chartrand said. “It’s part of our fabric.”

The city added the handle, spout, and knob, repainted the pot, and added a saying: “Välkommen till Lindström,” Swedish for “Welcome to Lindstrom.”

The coffee pot is part of the official city of Lindstrom logo.

“Having that in the middle of our town 100 feet up is truly a representation of who we are. We’re community. We’re a gathering place,” Chartrand said.