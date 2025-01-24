So Minnesota: Heimie's Haberdashery

There’s an old saying: “Clothes make the man.”

One St. Paul clothing store has made men sharply dressed for more than a century.

Heimie’s Haberdashery’s history dates back more than a century.

“In 1921, my great-grandfather and my grandfather operated a store on West Seventh,” owner Anthony Adler said.

Adler took over the family tradition in 2002.

“When we pull our pants on in the morning, it has to have meaning,” Adler said. “We need to take it more seriously. I taught a lot of guys how to dress. Their lives have changed because of better dress.”

Before owning the store, Adler attended film school. In his eyes, retail is show business.

“I love entertaining,” Adler said. “When you are blending into the crowd, you’re less likely to stand out in the crowd.”