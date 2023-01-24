So Minnesota: Grant House Hotel

One historic hotel has welcomed guests from around the world for more than a century.

The history of the Grant House Hotel in Rush City dates back to 1880. That’s when Russel H. Grant opened the hotel. A fire forced him to rebuild in 1896.

Russel’s, Ulysses S. Grant, was the 18th President of the United States. President Grant stayed at the Grant House Hotel while visiting family and enjoyed everything Minnesota had to offer, such as hunting and fishing.

The latest owners of the historic hotel hope to give it new life.

“We’re kind of in the next chapter of the Grant House,” owner Beck Shaw said. “We want this place buzzing like it was back in the day.”