So Minnesota: Giant polar bear in White Bear Lake

There’s a large landmark in White Bear Lake that people have been looking up to for decades.

A giant polar bear sits outside Walser Polar Chevrolet in White Bear Lake.

“That polar bear, it really is a landmark,” General Manager Aaron Rekkedahl said. “When you think of White Bear Lake, a lot of times you think of the polar bear.”

If you want to learn the history of this large landmark, you have to step back to when the first auto dealership opened here in the swinging sixties.

“The bear was built in 1965 for $25,000, which was a lot of money back then,” Rekkedahl said.

His full name is Paul R. Bear and he’s made of wire and plaster. Paul weighs five tons and is 35 feet tall. From stuffed animals to a bear suit, Paul is part of the dealership used in their company logo and advertising.

“The bear is a really a big part of who we are,” Rekkedahl said.