So Minnesota: Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home near Stillwater

There’s a home near Stillwater with ties to a very famous architect.

In 1955, Don and Virginia Lovness wanted to remodel their home. Virginia drew up blueprints and, looking for advice, brought them to the world’s greatest architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

“He kept saying, ‘Oh, you’re something of an architect yourself aren’t you?'” daughter Lonnie Lovness said. “Then he drew all over her plans and, at a certain point, she said, ‘Mr. Wright, there’s nothing left,’ and he said, ‘We’ll have to design you a house.'”

First, they found land on a lake near Stillwater and, with a tight budget, Don and Virginia decided to build the house by hand.

“They needed at least 10 acres because Frank Lloyd believed in owning your view,” Lovness said. “They had no experience. They started with the fireplace, dug the hole for the foundation themselves with picks.”

The couple realized their dream, $2,000 under budget, shocking Wright.

“When he asked, ‘How much did it cost?’ She said $18,000 and he was shocked. He said, ‘I’ve been practicing architecture for 60 years. That’s never happened to me before,'” Lovness said.

Don and Virginia lived in the two-bedroom home for the next half-century.