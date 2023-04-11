So Minnesota: Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel

Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel

It’s a historic house of worship that’s stood for nearly a century and honors everyone who has served our nation.

The historic Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel serves as a monument to God and patriotism.

“Our byline is, ‘Where the veteran is remembered,'” Chaplain Rev. Ken Beale said.

The chapel’s history dates back to 1928 when Sunday school children asked the chaplain for a place on the Army base to worship.

“That Chaplin pounded the pavement throughout the state of Minnesota,” Rev. Beale said. “He went out raising nickels, dimes, quarters, that chaplain, Captain Frank Rideout, raised the $54,000 to build this chapel.”

The non-denominational chapel honors all who have served our nation, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s not for veterans only but we recognize our veterans heavily,” Rev. Beale said.