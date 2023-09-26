So Minnesota: Excelsior Amusement Park

One Excelsior business is bringing back some of the city’s historic past.

Excelsior Coin and Collectibles has a large collection of memorabilia from Excelsior Amusement Park.

“When they walk in here and see all this old history, brings back memories,” owner Mark Olson said.

Inspired by Coney Island, the park opened along Lake Minnetonka in 1923 with attractions that included a wooded roller coaster called the Cyclone, a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, boat rides, a fun house and a carousel. After 50 years in business, the park closed in 1973 and was demolished soon thereafter.

“People see these old tickets and remember and tell me stories about ‘I remember I used to change my D’s to A’s to get extra tickets at the amusement park,'” Olson said.

Olson has a restored bench from the park located outside his store.

“To learn about the past is always fun and know where we came from,” Olson said.