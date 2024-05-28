So Minnesota: Crash of Flight 307 in Minneapolis

A plane crash more than 70 years ago shook a Minneapolis neighborhood.

During a blinding snowstorm the night of March 7, 1950, Northwest Airlines Flight 307 was headed from Madison, Wisconsin, to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

“The weather reports starting coming in that the visibility is bad, the wind is strong, blowing snow,” Bruce Kitt with the Northwest Airlines History Center said.

At 8:57 p.m., while trying to land, the plane hit a 70-foot flagpole at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, crippling the aircraft’s left wing. Part of the wing fell off near the Washburn Park Water Tower in the Tangletown neighborhood, and the aircraft plummeted.

“The plane just augured right into the house on Minnehaha Parkway,” Kitt said.

At 9:02 p.m., the plane slammed into the Doughty family house at 1116 Minnehaha Parkway. Two children — 10-year-old Janet and 8-year-old Tommy — sleeping in their beds upstairs were killed along with the family dog. Their 15-year-old sister, Diane, narrowly escaped with their parents. The three were in the living room watching a Minneapolis Lakers game and they escaped by jumping out of a window into the front yard just before their house was consumed by the fire.

“Everything collapsed into the basement,” Kitt said

Ten passengers and three crew members were also killed in the crash.

“This was all pilot error, according to the final report,” Kitt said.

In 2011 the community came together to honor the 15 lives lost by dedicating a memorial in their honor. A stone was placed across the street from where the Doughty home once sat.