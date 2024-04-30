So Minnesota: Buffalo statues in Buffalo

Some Minnesotans may remember that, years ago, St. Paul had “Peanuts on Parade” — statues around town of different characters from the popular comic strip.

The city of Buffalo has different type of statues that attracts visitors: buffalo statues.

The history of the buffalo statues date back decades.

“It’s our mascot,” Sue Olmscheid, with the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, said. “We’re so used to it, we don’t notice them anymore, but they are an icon.”

Twenty years ago, the town used the fiberglass buffaloes as a fundraiser for the rodeo. Over time, more statues were added to the herd. Now, about two dozen stand around the community.

The chamber gives out a map where you can do the roam and hunt for buffalo statues. People snap photos and share it on the Buffalo Roam Facebook page.

“A great photo op,” Olmscheid said. “A great thing for families to do.”