So Minnesota: A-1 Vacuum Cleaner Company

Nearly all of us have a vacuum in our homes to keep our floors clean.

A-1 Vacuum Cleaner Company in Roseville is one of the last vacuum cleaner repair stores left in the state.

“Majority right now are you buy them, you break them, you throw them away, you don’t fix them anymore,” owner Russ Battisto said.

Battisto’s father started the business in a basement in 1952.

“He would walk in, sell a vacuum, take the trade-ins or take the old ones away and nobody knew what to do with them back then, so he said, ‘I’m throwing them in the basement,'” Battisto said.

The machines have been around for generations. Battisto believes vacuums will always be in homes, just in a different form.

“Going to be a bunch of robots cleaning for you, that would be my guess,” Battisto said.