Snowy, icy conditions contribute to fatal Crow Wing County crash that killed 3

Three people are dead after a crash on snowy and icy roads in Crow Wing County on Sunday afternoon.

An incident report states a Ford F150 was driving south on Highway 169 near Channel Drive in Garrison Township around 12:40 p.m. when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a Dodge Durango.

The driver and passenger of the Ford F150 died at the scene. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Lee Williams Page, of Coon Rapids, and the passenger was identified as 59-year-old Lisa Marie Brunes, of Coon Rapids.

The driver of the Dodge Durango was injured and brought to Essentia Hospital in Baxter, Minn. The passenger, 51-year-old Kari Sue Hohansee, of Remer, died at the scene.

The road conditions were said to be snowy and icy at the time of the crash.