Snow outlook for this winter

Many Minnesotans woke up to fresh snow on the ground Tuesday, causing some to wonder how much they’ll have to deal with this winter.

So far, it’s been a slow start to the season in terms of snowfall.

KSTP Meteorologist Chris Reece noted that the state has seen a trend of fresh snowfall on Dec. 4, and three of the last five years have also featured 50s within a week of that snow, something again in the forecast for this week.

Reece says a split flow pattern has kept the core of the cold weather to the north and east of the state while the moisture has been farther south, leaving Minnesota’s weather milder and drier than in past years.

However, that pattern will likely change soon and allow colder air — and possibly more active weather — to move back into Minnesota.

In other words, enjoy the above-average temperatures and calm weather while they last because, in Minnesota, winter is still on the way.