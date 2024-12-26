Smooth travel so far on MSP’s busiest day this holiday season

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport expects just under 50,000 people to clear security checkpoints on Thursday, making it the busiest day of travel this holiday season.

Looking from Dec. 20 to Jan. 6, travel is up about 6% year-to-year.

Travelers tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that things have been running pretty smoothly — other than a hiccup with American Airlines temporarily grounding all flights on Christmas Eve.

This is also the first holiday season that the new Transportation Department rule is in effect — requiring airlines to give customers automatic cash refunds for canceled or significantly delayed flights.