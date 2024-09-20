Small plane crashes in Shakopee park, 2 injured

A small plane crashed Friday afternoon in Shakopee, injuring two people, authorities say.

The Shakopee Police Department said the plane crashed at Scenic Heights Park around 12:30 p.m. Two passengers were taken to the hospital; it’s unclear how severe their injuries were.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area of Scenic Heights Park as emergency responders manage the scene. Police said that federal investigators will also be there soon to assist.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.