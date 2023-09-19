Siren homicide suspect identified, held on $1M bond

Siren police have released new details in their investigation into the death of 32-year-old Brittany Hollan.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Hollan was found dead in her home during the overnight hours on Friday, Sept. 15. A suspect, identified Tuesday by police as 36-year-old David Edaburn, was arrested hours later.

According to police, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office was called around 2:23 a.m. Friday from a man who asked to remove children from a home in Siren and added he had killed Hollan.

When police arrived, they moved the four children who were inside the home, as well as neighbors, out of safety concerns.

Hollan’s body was found in her bedroom, and police cited an autopsy report which said she died from sharp force trauma to the head and neck.

Officers then began searching for Edaburn, who was eventually found at his home in the Town of Grantsburg. He turned himself in without incident, according to police.

Edaburn is being held on a $1,000,000 bond at the Burnett County Jail, and a formal charge of first-degree intentional homicide is still pending.

No word at this time in regard to what led up to Hollan’s murder. Police are continuing to investigate her death.

Court records show Edaburn has previous criminal history, including charges of battery, domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and others.