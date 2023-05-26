Sinkhole swallows car after water main break in Brooklyn Park

A water main break Friday afternoon led to a sinkhole, which swallowed a vehicle in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park Police said callers reported at around 3 p.m. that the area near 79th Avenue and Shingle Creek Drive was flooded and the asphalt was breaking up. A short time later, callers reported that a sinkhole had formed and a vehicle was inside.

The department says the driver of the impacted vehicle told officers she was stopped at a stop sign when the front end started sinking. Fortunately, she was able to climb out of the vehicle without getting hurt.

The hole then grew and caused the entire vehicle to fall inside.

Police say water service has been shut off to some homes in the area because of the water main break, and the intersection of 79th Avenue, Shingle Creek Drive and Douglas Drive will be closed for at least the next 24 to 48 hours.

Operations and maintenance staff members were called to the area and officials are making plans for repairs.