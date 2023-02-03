Show Us How You Winter: Outdoor classroom in Hanover

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked viewers to “show us how they winter” in Minnesota, and we have gotten lots of submissions.

Meteorologist Chris Reece documented the very best local traditions, with the latest feature being an outdoor classroom in Hanover. Click the video player above to view the full story.

If you love winters here in Minnesota, we want to know about it! Do you have an amazing ice slide in your backyard? Is your fish house the envy of all your friends? We want you to show us how you winter!

Snap a picture and submit it here. Our new meteorologist Chris Reece will feature your winter traditions during Twin Cities Live, Minnesota Live and in our newscasts.