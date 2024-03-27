Shots fired in police pursuit ending in crash in Chanhassen

Police say shots were fired during a vehicle chase that ended in a crash Tuesday evening in Chanhassen.

According to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, officers began pursuing a vehicle that was connected with an Illinois assault warrant. The suspect eventually crashed near Highway 41 and Highway 5.

The department did not say who fired at whom during the pursuit, and it was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

As of 9:30 p.m., law enforcement was still negotiating with the suspect and trying to get her out of the car, SLMPD said.

