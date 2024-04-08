Shooting leaves 24-year-old man dead in Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Portland Avenue and 29th Street East, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers recovered evidence of gunfire as well as a handgun outfitted with an extended magazine.

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening, and no suspect information was immediately available.