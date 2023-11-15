Shooting in north Minneapolis home leaves 21-year-old dead

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, multiple 911 callers reported the shooting around 8:23 p.m. at a home on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue North. The front door was open when officers arrived, and the victim was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to save the victim, he was pronounced deceased. His name and cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.

Police say they’re unsure how the shooting transpired and that no arrests have been made.

Tuesday’s shooting marks the 53rd homicide of the year in Minneapolis, according to the city’s most recent crime statistics.