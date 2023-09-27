Shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 man dead

One man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

At around 2:14 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of 16th Avenue South on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 37-year-old man behind an empty home with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities provided first aid until fire and EMS brought him to Hennepin Health. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the hospital.

According to law enforcement, officers secured the scene and forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division collected evidence.

Minneapolis Police homicide investigators began gathering information to figure out what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name along with the cause of his death at a later time.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.