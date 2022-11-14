Shift of power in Minnesota Senate could end some legislative bottlenecks

Big legislative issues and spending bills were left on the table as this year’s legislative session came to an end with the Republican majority and Democratic minority unable to agree on compromises to get those issues resolved.

Governor Walz and the House wanted to spend $300 million over three years on a public safety bill, but the Senate GOP preferred a $65 million package that targeted more police recruitment and tougher penalties for certain types of violent crimes, including carjackings. But in the end, the two sides couldn’t agree on a deal and the bill did not pass.

Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL Minneapolis, is now the new Senate Majority Leader and told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the public safety bill, the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana, budget surplus spending and potentially additional funding for the Southwest Light Rail project, which faces a half-billion dollar deficit, would all be “on the table.”

“We have heard from our constituents and knocking on the doors in communities that, you know, they need some help,” said Dziedzic. “And, we are ready to get to work and help Minnesotans.”

Dziedzic told KSTP a push for additional funding to help SWLRT move forward despite its big budget problems would probably hinge on a report that’s expected to be released by the Office of the Legislative Auditor in coming weeks.

“I believe there is an audit coming out that will give us some more information on where that project is at and I believe Met Council is having some conversations with Hennepin County,” said Dziedzic. “So, we look forward to see what that audit says.”

Sen. Mark Johnson, GOP East Grand Forks, is the new Senate GOP Minority leader. He told KSTP, “There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of rebuilding”, but also said with a one-vote majority for the DFL he is confident the two parties can find common ground by reaching out to Democrats who do not agree with everything their party is proposing.

“I mean they’re going to have people that are uncomfortable with some of the extreme measures that the Democrats have been proposing for the past four to six years as well,” said Johnson. “There are going to be people with a little different outlook across their districts.”

The next legislative session convenes at the state capitol just after the first of the year, 2023.