Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after armed encounter with police in Burnett County

A man is in the hospital after he got into a skirmish with first responders early Sunday morning in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities said.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, medics went to check on a man who was found lying on the road around 4 a.m. in Grantsburg. The man pointed a gun at the medics, but a Grantsburg firefighter got it away from him before law enforcement got to the scene.

The man retreated to his house, and he came out with another gun in hand. He was brought into custody and taken to the hospital after “shots were fired,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear who fired shots or if anyone was injured by gunfire. The sheriff’s office did not say which law enforcement agencies had arrived when shots were fired.

No one was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.