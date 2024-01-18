Shakopee student-athlete dies from injuries after December crash

Shakopee mourns loss of student-athlete

The Shakopee community is mourning the loss of promising student-athlete Mikayla McCarvel, who died this week after being injured in a crash the day after Christmas.

McCarvel’s family says although the teen put up three weeks of a “tremendous fight,” her injuries were too significant to overcome.

She was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Tintaocanku and Hergott Memorial Drive, also known as County Road 21, at around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Mikayla not only played hockey and soccer but was also a member of the school band. Her parents wrote she will be remembered for her beautiful smile and positive personality.

The Gophers women’s hockey team took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer condolences to all who knew and loved her.

Our hearts go out to the family, friends and teammates of Mikayla McCarvel 💛



You’re in our thoughts during this difficult time. https://t.co/wZltIE0GFi — Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 17, 2024

The Minnesota Wild also responded to the news, saying the team would leave their sticks out to honor Mikayla.

On a Caringbridge page, her father wrote “Mikayla’s life was one filled with endless adventure. It was hard to keep up with all the things she wanted to do next. She was never one to shy away from something new for fear of failure or embarrassment.”

The post ended by saying the best way you can honor Mikayla is to try something new and find a new adventure.

A moment of silence is expected to be held before the Shakopee varsity girls’ home hockey game on Thursday night.