Several southern youth hockey teams brave the bitter cold for massive tournament in Blaine

Just in time for the steep drop in temperatures, kids and teenagers from across the U.S. came to play hockey in the metro.

The OneHockey Minnesota Gone Wild tournament, which wrapped up late Monday afternoon, brought several teams from southern states up to the Super Rink at the National Sports Center in Blaine for the long weekend.

A team of 13 and 14-year-olds representing the Phoenix-based Jr. Coyotes were among those willing to brave the bitter cold.

“In Arizona, it’s like 70 right now,” remarked Jr. Coyote Atreyu Wesley.

“It’s freezing here,” added teammate Ledger Albus. “Like, my hair froze, and I walked outside, and I couldn’t breathe. I started coughing.”

“Your face gets frozen,” fellow Jr. Coyote Langdon Jakemer said, describing how the unfamiliar bitter cold air felt on Monday.

Jr. Coyote dad Jonathan Smith has three boys who have ventured to the tournament over the years and whether it’s above or below freezing, “Honestly, it always feels this cold when I’m here,” Smith laughed.

“A lot of the people on the team didn’t even own jackets,” he continued. “So, they’re all digging around, borrowing from friends, trying to get jackets and so forth, and we come all bundled up, and then just try to make it from the car into the rink. And then we’re okay.”

The Jr. Coyotes are far from the only team out of its element, according to the roughly 60-team roster.

“Texas, Phoenix, Florida,” listed Sara Soli, head of marketing & communications for the National Sports Center.

“So a lot of out-of-town people that are probably shocked by the cold,” she laughed.

Soli said the traveling teams are an economic boost for the metro too. As for the cold, like many Minnesotans, Soli finds it to be a point of pride.

“I mean, it’s always cold in the Super Rink, and we love it that way,” she said.

The Jr. Coyotes fell 2-1 in the Finals to the Nebraska Warbirds. They are headed home to Arizona with four wins under their belts.