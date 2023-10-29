Several groups protest in Minneapolis against border wall expansion

Protest against border wall expansion

Several groups joined together in Minneapolis on Sunday to protest the Biden administration’s decision to expand the southern border wall.

The administration recently issued executive orders to waive 26 federal laws in order to extend the wall into southern Texas.

The new construction is in a high-traffic area for illegal crossings — with over 245,000 such crossings this year.

Political analysts say the executive order tactic was often used during the Trump presidency to make progress on the border wall.

“Biden specifically ran on a campaign against the wall,” one protester proclaimed. “He said over and over again, border walls don’t work, and that he wouldn’t build one more inch of the wall and this was a campaign promise.”

The protestors believe the Biden administration’s decision will ultimately harm the environment and indigenous communities.

The rally, which took place at the intersection of 24th Street and Ceder Avenue South in Minneapolis’ East Phillips neighborhood, was organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), the Indigenous Protector Network and the Climate Justice Committee.