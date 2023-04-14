Senate set to vote on bill that could lower costs of prescription drugs

The State Senate is set to vote on a bill Friday that could lower the cost of prescription drugs in Minnesota.

The bill would create a “prescription drug affordability board,” which would serve as a watchdog and have the authority to set upper payment limits for certain high-cost drugs.

This is included in the SF2744 Commerce Omnibus budget bill being heard by the Senate on Friday.

The vote is set to start around noon.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as other state lawmakers, will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the vote. Check back for a stream of the news conference.