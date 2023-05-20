Senate passes State and Local Government and Elections budget bill

Minnesota Senate passed a combined State and Local Government budget, as well as an Elections budget bill, according to a news release from Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis).

The bill now heads to Governor Walz for a signature.

The $1.6 billion State and Local Government portion of the bill, authored by Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) would ensure that Minnesotans receive the services they deserve from their governments. It also invests in technology, cybersecurity and consumer protection; protects taxpayer money from waste and fraud and represents a commitment of openness to Minnesota’s diverse demographics and communities.

The $10 million elections budget, authored by Sen. Jim Carlson (DFL-Eagan) would invest in Minnesota’s elections, strengthen democracy and expand voter access, according to the news release.

“The State and Local Government budget invests in making state and local government more efficient and accountable to Minnesotans as it provides the quality essential services that people across the state expect. It insists that taxpayer money is spent wisely, cracking down on waste and abuse, while ensuring that government has the ability to protect consumers and act on their behalf,” said Dziedzic. “The Elections budget will expand voter turnout by making voting easier, it protects election workers from intimidation, and it makes polling places more accessible to voters with disabilities.”