Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic has cancerous tumor removed

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, announced that she is recovering from surgery to have a cancerous tumor removed.

In a statement Tuesday, Dziedzic said she went through a series of tests after an “abnormal” pap smear test in December. Those tests returned a cancer diagnosis, and her doctors told her to go ahead with the surgery on Friday.

She reported that the surgery Monday at the University of Minnesota Medical Center was “a success.”

For now, she says she is staying at home while she recovers and plans to be back at the Capitol “soon.”

“Until then, I will continue leading the Senate DFL caucus, and doing the work for the people of my district and all Minnesotans through the remote technology we’ve all become accustomed to over the past few years,” she said.

She urged frequent check-ups and preventative care to catch cancer early.

“Life can be rough,” she said. “You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way.”

This is Dziedzic’s first term as the top Democrat in the Senate and her fifth term overall.