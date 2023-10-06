Sen. Smith to join picketing UAW workers at Hudson’s GM facility as strike enters fourth week

Sen. Smith's office says many of the workers at the Hudson site live in Minnesota.

On Friday, the strike involving members of the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s big three car companies will enter its fourth week.

Now, a member of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation is expected to stand alongside people picketing at the General Motors (GM) facility in Hudson, Wisconsin.

According to Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith’s office, she will be joining the picket lines on Friday at the Huson facility, saying many of the plant’s workers live in Minnesota. In addition, Smith serves on the Senate Labor Committee, where she has worked to further legislation to strengthen collective bargaining rights.

This week, General Motors presented its sixth counteroffer, calling it compelling, but for now, the strike continues.

Julie Fream – the President of MEMA, an association that represents 1,000 auto suppliers – says many suppliers who were already under financial stress after the pandemic are now deploying contingency plans as the strike continues.

“Their balance sheets are very different today than they were, say in 2019, when the last strike occurred. They don’t have the financial fortitude to sustain a long strike. It’s just a different situation than we saw four years ago,” said Fream.

An update from the union’s president regarding the latest offer from GM is expected at 1 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates.