Semi-truck and golf cart crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

A woman received serious injuries in Red Lake County after her golf cart was involved in a crash with a semi-truck.

According to a crash report from the Minneapolis State Patrol, the incident occurred Friday around 9:31 a.m. in Red Lake Falls.

The crash reports state that it occurred at the intersection of Highway 32 and 7th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the semi-truck was traveling North along Highway 32 when the golf cart was driving West on 7th Street, causing the two to collide.

The golf cart driver, a 74-year-old woman from Red Lake Falls received life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Sanford West Fargo to be treated.

The semi-driver was not hurt in the incident.