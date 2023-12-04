3 taken to hospital after semi hits White Bear Lake dentist’s office

Authorities are at the scene of a White Bear Lake dentist’s office that was hit by a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. just off of White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694. White Bear Lake police say the semi was headed west on the interstate, took the exit and then crossed all lanes of White Bear Avenue before hitting the office.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash; that’s under investigation. However, the semi was seen partially in the office.

Police say the driver of the semi and two people inside the office were taken to a hospital with what police considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The office is in a building occupied by several other companies, including a Starbucks. Because of the location of the crash, the Starbucks drive-thru was closed off as authorities worked to remove the semi.

Police also say the traffic lights are out in the area and that portion of White Bear Avenue may be closed for the next couple of hours. People are asked to avoid the area, as crews are expected to be actively working to remove the semi “for some time.”

