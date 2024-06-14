Section of westbound Highway 36 to be temporarily closed this weekend

More than half a dozen weekend directional closures are planned this summer along Highway 36 – and the first is starting Friday night.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), westbound Highway 36 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday between Highway 61 in Maplewood and I-35E in Little Canada.

The closure will be in effect through 5 a.m. on Monday.

A detour using Highway 61, I-694 and I-35E will be set up.

The eight weekend closures are needed for crews to start repairing and resurfacing the roadway.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.