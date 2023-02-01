Section of I-94 in St. Paul back open following overnight crash

A part of I-94 is back open after being shut down for a little more than an hour Wednesday morning due to a crash in St. Paul.

First responders could be seen on I-94 near Dale Street around 1:30 a.m.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw a car with damage to its front end, as well as a SUV on a tow truck.

KSTP-TV has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for additional information on the crash and will update this article as details become available.