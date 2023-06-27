Section of I-35W closed in Minneapolis after tanker spills tack on highway

Kyle Brown KSTP
Minnesota State Patrol squad cars block off Interstate 35W in Minneapolis after a tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of tack on the highway Monday, June 26, 2023. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

The Minnesota State Patrol has closed part of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis after a tanker truck rolled over, spilling thousands of gallons of tack.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-35W near Industrial Boulevard.

It’s estimated the truck was carrying 15,000 gallons of tack, a substance used as a binding agent for asphalt roads.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, a State Patrol spokesperson said. It’s unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.

A traffic camera in the area showed state troopers blocking off the highway to leave room for crews to clean up the spill.

Southbound traffic on I-35W was being diverted onto Industrial Boulevard. The State Patrol advises drivers to find an alternate route while cleanup continues.