Section of I-35W closed in Minneapolis after tanker spills tack on highway

The Minnesota State Patrol has closed part of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis after a tanker truck rolled over, spilling thousands of gallons of tack.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-35W near Industrial Boulevard.

It’s estimated the truck was carrying 15,000 gallons of tack, a substance used as a binding agent for asphalt roads.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, a State Patrol spokesperson said. It’s unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.

A traffic camera in the area showed state troopers blocking off the highway to leave room for crews to clean up the spill.

Southbound traffic on I-35W was being diverted onto Industrial Boulevard. The State Patrol advises drivers to find an alternate route while cleanup continues.