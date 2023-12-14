Second person to be sentenced Thursday for charges connected to murder of St. Paul man

An 18-year-old charged in connection to the murder of a St. Paul man earlier this year will be sentenced on Thursday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month, Ta Mla pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Michael Brasel. According to terms of the plea deal, he is expected to serve a 15-year sentence.

Mla was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was amended to two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Investigators say Brasel was killed while confronting people who were trying to break into his wife’s car. His son told officers he heard his father yell ‘What are you doing?’ and then heard about six gunshots.

Brasel died at the hospital, with authorities adding he had been shot several times.

Mla was one of two people charged in connection with Brasel’s death.

Kle Swee, 17, was charged with Brasel’s murder. He received a sentence of over 25 years this past fall.

Mla’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

