Search for Maddi Kingsbury continues, law enforcement makes new requests of property owners

The Winona Police Department and Winona Emergency Manager have made a new request in the search for Maddi Kingsbury, who was last seen March 31.

Law enforcement is asking property owners in Winona and Fillmore Counties to report wells from before 1925, old homesteads, and old windmills on their properties. They are also asking people to report any sinkholes that are accessible by car.

Information on these facilities is not included in available records and could lead to new searches, police said. If you have one of these facilities on your property in Winona or Fillmore County, you can report it to search@co.winona.mn.us.

Law enforcement is also partnering with Maddi’s family in requesting that property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties place a blue checkmark in an easily-visible location if you consent to having your property searched. Volunteers will also confirm with the property owner that it’s okay to search, police said.

Once volunteers search a property, they will place a blue ribbon on a mailbox or post to let others know the property has been checked. If you have already searched your property, you can tie a blue ribbon outside to let others know.

Volunteers will only search for Maddi or anything out of place and won’t enter any homes or structures on the property. They will follow laws and postings on the property.

Police also asked anyone who volunteers for the search to make safety a top priority.

“Please do not search alone, don’t go into dangerous areas, and don’t enter water,” police said. “We don’t want anyone to get lost or hurt, which would also pull resources from our search for Maddi.”

Police continue to review tips and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit the tips online at crimestoppersmn.org. There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads investigators to Maddi.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped in the search for Maddi,” police said. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts.”