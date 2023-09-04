Search for answers in nearly 50-year-old St. Cloud cold case

Authorities in Stearns County are looking for the public’s help in solving a cold case that’s nearly fifty years old.

On Labor Day 1974, the Reker sisters went missing in St. Cloud.

15-year-old Mary and 12-year-old Susan were found stabbed to death a few weeks later.

The killer has never been caught.

Rita Reker says she knows the man responsible for murdering her daughters.

“I was able to confront him on his death bed and he denied it totally,” Reker said. “I needed to see who my girls looked at as he stabbed them to death.”

If you have information about this case, contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-259-3702.