SeaQuest declares bankruptcy following yearlong investigation by 5 INVESTIGATES, ABC News

SeaQuest, a controversial chain of shopping mall aquariums with one location in Minnesota, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The filing in Idaho bankruptcy court late Monday follows a year of investigative reporting by 5 INVESTIGATES and ABC News that revealed repeated incidents putting animals, guests, and employees in danger.

At SeaQuest Roseville inside the Rosedale Center mall, the business recently cut hours and admission prices as scrutiny of the company became more intense over the summer, including an active investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

SeaQuest closed locations in Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, and Colorado this year. Five locations remain open.

Bankruptcy court records show the company’s gross revenues plummeted in 2024, dropping to $15.28 million from about $27.2 million in 2022. SeaQuest tells the court it currently has more than $16.6 million in liabilities compared to less than $700,000 in assets.

Records also show SeaQuest has nearly half a million dollars in unpaid rent at the Rosedale Center alone.

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

It is unknown what immediate impact the company’s bankruptcy will have on operations going forward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for updates.

For 5 INVESTIGATES complete coverage on SeaQuest, CLICK HERE.