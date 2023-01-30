Scott County working on new program to help address mental health crisis

Scott County is starting a new program to address the mental health crisis.

The Coordinated Response Program will have social workers embedded with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Shakopee and Savage police departments.

The focus is not only on the crisis call but goes beyond that with follow-up visits after the encounter with police.

“If there’s something that law enforcement finds is interesting regarding a social services or mental health need that we can potentially be following up with an individual in the community to talk through services, support alleviate a crisis to help improve their situation,” Scott County Health and Human Services Director Barb Dahl said.

Scott County officials hope to have the Coordinated Response Program up and running by the middle of March.