Schultz set to challenge Stauber again in 8th District

Former DFL Rep. Jennifer Schultz of Duluth says she’s better prepared to take on Republican 8th District incumbent Congressman Pete Stauber than she was in 2022.

She’ll need a strong team to overcome her 14-point loss to Stauber in 2022, 57% to 43%.

The 8th District was reliably Democrat for many decades, including for three decades when Congressman Jim Oberstar held the seat. Since he left office in 2011, the seat changed party hands a few times. It’s been represented by Stauber since he won the 2018 election.

“It’s been a strong DFL district for 70 of the last 77 years, and so in 2018 when it was an open seat, that’s when my opponent won, and he’s been in office for five years and it can swing back,” she said in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser.”

She says Stauber is out of step with the people of the district.

“People thought that my opponent was going to be a moderate and take votes that reflected the people of the district, and that’s not happening,”

