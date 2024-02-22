School bus goes off-road in Arden Hills Thursday morning

A school bus went off the road in Arden Hills Thursday morning.

MnDOT traffic camera footage showed the bus upright in a ditch near the intersection of northbound I-35 and County Road 10 around 9:45 a.m.

Drivers looking to merge onto northbound I-35W in that area should expect delays.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to determine if there are any children on the bus and any possible injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.