Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas cheer at Eden Prairie Center arrival party

Kids are encouraged to be on the nice list as Santa and Mrs. Claus make an early appearance before Christmas.

It’s the season of magic and dozens of kids took part in Santa’s arrival party at Eden Prairie Center Saturday.

Mrs. Claus kicked off the event for the first time in a few years as she sang songs, told stories and painted faces.

“Usually when we see them, usually they’re sleeping, you know, they look so sleepy, and to see them awake and so excited, it reminds me that we all could benefit from having the wonder in our eyes that children do,” said a jolly Mrs. Claus.

Her cheerful welcome kept kids entertained until the “Big Guy” arrived and he did what he’s done for decades — brought the Christmas cheer.

Four-year-old Eliana knew exactly what she wanted to ask for from Old Saint Nick: “Princesses.”

Santa will be available to take pictures at the Eden Prairie Center until Christmas Eve.