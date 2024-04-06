Salvation Army hands out hundreds of groceries amid growing food insecurity

At least 500 families drove through the Sanctuary Covenant Church parking lot in Minneapolis to get some free groceries as part of an annual Salvation Army food distribution.

Salvation Army staff say food insecurity is a big problem in Minnesota. Visits to food shelves have doubled in just the last two years setting a record of 7.5 million visits in 2023.

Saturday’s food distribution included a bag full of groceries, a turkey and non-perishable food items.

Last week the Salvation Army’s annual March Food Drive wrapped up, collecting over a million pounds of food. Staff say the food drive will hopefully restock its nine metro-area food shelves for about three months.

“It used to be that it would be the poor among us that were struggling and now the working class is actually coming in needing that assistance as well. So,no shame. I usually tell families you know what today it could be you, tomorrow it could be me. There is no shame in this. We’re here to help each other out,” said Twin Cities Salvation Army Capt. Josh Polanco.

Salvation Army staff say inflation along with the ending of temporary COVID assistance programs has led to nearly 80% of American households now living paycheck-to-paycheck.