Salary range disclosure, PFAS product ban among Minnesota laws taking effect in 2025

A new year means new laws are set to take effect in Minnesota, including measures related to job postings, products containing PFAS and online ticket sales.

Here are some of the laws that will be active as of Jan. 1, 2025:

Ticket sellers will be required to show the full price of an event ticket — including fees and surcharges — up front and provide the proof of purchase and refund policy within 24 hours. The law bans speculative pricing and deceptive ticket advertising, requires online ticket marketplaces to disclose if they are a reseller and sets a limit on bulk ticket buying.

Businesses will be prohibited from advertising a price for goods and services that does not include all mandatory fees and surcharges, not including tax. The law does not apply to fees related to the purchase of motor vehicles, businesses regulated by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission or certain fees and surcharges related to real estate sales.

Entities with 30 or more employees must begin disclosing in all online job postings the starting salary range or fixed pay rate and a description of all benefits and other compensation included with the position. The pay range must not be open-ended.

Starting in 2025, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will prohibit the sale and distribution of products with intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals,” in these 11 categories:

Carpets and rugs

Cleaning products

Cookware

Cosmetics

Dental floss

Fabric treatments

Products designed or marketed for use by children under 12 years old, excluding electronics or adult mattresses

Menstruation products

Textile furnishings

Ski wax

Upholstered furniture

Health care coverage mandates

Beginning next year, health insurers will be required to cover several items in Minnesota:

All guns equipped with binary triggers — a mechanism that allows the shooter to fire one round when pulling a trigger and another round upon release — will be prohibited starting Jan. 1. Possession of a binary trigger will be a felony offense on par with possessing a machine gun.

Tenant protections

Tenants gain the ability to organize for improved living conditions without fear of retaliation, and landlords must provide alternative housing or a rent refund if a move-in date is delayed due to construction. The Legislature also passed a law that gives protections for renters under a shared-meter utility billing arrangement.