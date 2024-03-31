Saints fans flock to CHS Field for home opener after recent snowfall

It was opening day at CHS Field and St. Paul Saints fans were greeted with long lines and sunshine.

“The fans are really fantastic,” exclaimed John Joseph, from Inver Grove Heights. “The weather is perfect.”

“Just love this ballpark, and the atmosphere — it’s great that the sun is out,” added Becky Keran, who attended numerous home openers.

There was some controlled chaos, as fan swooped in to grab a complimentary team hoodie — the team gave away 2,000 of them.

“Just nice to be cozy and wear warm layers,” said Abbie Masciangelo, from Minneapolis. ”I came in wearing a tee shirt, ‘cos I was hoping for the sweater. So got the sweater, got some layers, a vest, a blanket — stay comfortable, because the game will go long, I’m sure.”

The temperatures were in the 40s for the game against the Columbus Clippers — a big improvement from the roller-coaster weather in the metro lately.

“It was a challenge,” smiled Saints General Manager Derek Sharrer. “Mother Nature generally wins.”

The last couple of weeks were better for snowballs than baseball.

“We had up to 16 inches of snow on the field from Friday two weeks ago to Tuesday of this week,” Sharrer noted. “We got it cleared and then we got hit with another snowstorm on Tuesday with another six to seven inches.”

On Friday, the field was so soggy that the home opener had to be delayed for a day.

30 people, from the ground crew to the front office, pitched in to help.

“And they delayed it three hours today, too,” Joseph said. “It was worth it. Supposed to be at two o’clock, but I think it’s better now.”

For many, despite those weather woes, there’s something special about being at the ballpark.

Hearing the crack of the bat and the cheering of the crowd for the first game of a new season.

“There’ve been times it’s been pouring rain, you’re freezing to death,” Keran said. “But it’s such a blessing to be at a ballpark, on a sunny afternoon.”

Saints fans got to watch their team beat the Clippers, 8-1.

Conditions Saturday were not quite at the ‘boys of summer’ stage, yet.

But the season ahead beckons, with those warm evenings, and the sights and sounds of baseball, enthralling fans once again.

“Can you feel that sun? Isn’t it gorgeous?” smiled Lee Kuntz, from Inver Grove Heights. “Might be opening day, but it’s beautiful.”