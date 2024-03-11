Roseville house fire leaves man dead

A man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Roseville.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, crews were called to the 300 block of County Road C West just after 9 a.m. Monday after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the door and windows of a single-family home.

After searching the home, crews found the body of a man who was inside the home at the time flames broke out. He died at the scene.

As of this time, the man’s name and age haven’t been released.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, which was eventually extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and crews could still be seen at the home around 10 a.m. Monday.