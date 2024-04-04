Roof of south Minneapolis apartment partially building collapses during morning fire

Crews are at 5th Avenue south and 19th Street East.

Part of the roof of a south Minneapolis apartment building has collapsed Thursday morning, hours after smoke and flames began showing.

Members of the Minneapolis Fire Department can be seen just off Portland Avenue along I-35W near I-94, where they’ve been for hours.

Traffic management cameras showed flames break out just before midnight. When crews got to the boarded-up building Thursday morning, fire officials say they found heavy fire on the top floor. They eventually called in a second alarm to get more resources to the site.

Deputy Chief Steffan Swanson says this isn’t the first time crews have been called to this building, saying they’ve been at that address a number of times over the last few months for fires and other incidents.

Swanson adds those previous fires deteriorated the condition of the building, likely leading to a partial roof collapse early Thursday morning. That prompted the immediate evacuation of firefighters from inside the building.

Since that evacuation order was made, the fire fighter has moved to what’s called a defensive mode, meaning all crews are outside trying to put the flames out.

Earlier in the morning, members of the Minneapolis Fire Department say they have been unable to confirm this building is clear, since there were people inside when flames broke out overnight.

“When we got here and got the doors open, a lot of squatters or people who shouldn’t be inside were living in there came pouring out. I want to estimate around 15-20 and they just left the scene, they left the area,” said Deputy Chief Staffan Swanson.

It’s too early to tell what started the fire, which will be investigated once the flames are finally out.