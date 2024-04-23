Robbinsdale shelter-in-place alert went out to all of Hennepin County by accident, police say

A shelter-in-place alert related to police activity in Robbinsdale went out to much more people than was intended Monday, police say.

The Hennepin County Communications Division was supposed to send the notification to residents in a one-block radius of a domestic standoff near the intersection of 36th and Broadway avenues, but all of the county got it instead, Capt. John Elder of the Robbinsdale Police Department said.

Police detained three people who were believed to be connected to the situation, and officers found weapons at the scene. Officers have now contained a residence, and there are believed to be more suspects.

Everyone within one block of the situation is asked to shelter in place until 10 p.m., Elder said.

He added that the people involved in the domestic incident have “very minor injuries.”