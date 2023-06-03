Road closure delays causing frustration for drivers in the metro

There are some major highway closures in Minneapolis and Bloomington this weekend — and the long detours will impact your drive if you use the highways regularly.

Construction crews are working hard this weekend to finish some big projects, including the one on the Plymouth Avenue Bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews are working to remove the deck as part of a resurfacing project.

The construction is closing off a big chunk of I-94 between Interstate 394 and 694 this weekend.

The detour here is long — drivers have to travel along I-394, Highway 169 and I-694 to loop back around.

MnDOT says the closure will remain until Monday morning. Multiple ramps within that stretch of I-94 will also be closed.

Another big project this weekend will impact drivers in Bloomington — closing off I-35 West from 82nd to 106th Street. Roads will reopen Monday morning.

Delays and detours are expected to have a big impact on people here in the metro.

The lengthy closures are a big source of frustration.

“I hate it. Why? It just never seems to get anything fixed. It’s just one thing after another. It’s just Minnesota; it’s what we do,” said Rick Olson from Apple Valley.

“It’s like Minnesota’s weather. It’s bipolar; I feel bipolar about the construction,” Heaven Walter from Roseville said. “I-94 is kind of like the one highway everybody has to use to get from different places; it all connects.”

This year there are more than 200 road construction projects, but MnDOT says in 2024 and future years, you can expect even larger projects thanks to federal funds.